AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 50,707 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

