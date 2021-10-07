AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 324.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

