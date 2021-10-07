AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NI opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.