AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of AAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $33.33 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

