AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

VRTS stock opened at $319.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.69 and a twelve month high of $333.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.11. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

