AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $306,401,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

