AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,733 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 698.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,280 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

EPAY opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

