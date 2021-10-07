AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,246 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 170.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,816 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,246 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

ONB opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

