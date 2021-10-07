AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,228 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NovaGold Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,750 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 158.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

