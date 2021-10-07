Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 767,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $286.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,010,637 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,499,987.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci acquired 1,542,553 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

