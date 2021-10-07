ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 3,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF from $856.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. ALPS Active REIT ETF comprises about 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned 23.59% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.