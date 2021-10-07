Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is HHR Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HHR Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the quarter. Alteryx makes up about 4.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Alteryx worth $48,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 831.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Alteryx by 818.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Alteryx by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 40.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of AYX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.92. 1,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 0.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $4,151,150. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

