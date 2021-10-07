Altice USA (ATUS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS):

10/5/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/30/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/30/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altice is focused on driving its 1-gig and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments for long-term sustainable growth. Driven by broadband strength and new customer additions, it is confident of delivering revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021. The Morris Broadband buyout has extended Altice’s footprint in North Carolina. With greater market penetration, it has covered nearly 1.1 million households with FTTH technology by the end of the second quarter. The corporate rebranding exercise is likely to better resonate its objectives and offer seamless connectivity to all users. However, high programming costs hurt its operating margin. As consumers tend to select a cheaper alternative source of service due to economic constraints, Altice’s growth potential is likely to be hampered. Stiff competition from major players is another headwind.”

9/27/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

9/27/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/24/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

ATUS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,687,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

