Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.99

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.14. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 9,442 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter.

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

