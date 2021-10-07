Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.38

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as high as $9.94. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 33,658 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

