Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:AMDWF opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.
Amada Company Profile
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.