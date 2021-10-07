Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,763 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,234,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRB Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 25,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $86,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $692,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 297,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,024,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Shares of AMZN traded up $56.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,318.73. 122,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,364.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

