Ambrosus Hits Market Cap of $19.61 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $335,698.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,290,773 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

