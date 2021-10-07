Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 31,289 shares.The stock last traded at $13.37 and had previously closed at $13.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,372,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,673,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,156,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,879,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,727,000. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

