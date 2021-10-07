AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 220.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,808,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,526,000 after buying an additional 349,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $5,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMC opened at $36.83 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.