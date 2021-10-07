Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $29,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.