Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $958.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.