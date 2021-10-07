American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,741 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.36. The company had a trading volume of 78,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.00. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

