American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOUT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

