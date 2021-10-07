American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Down 15.5% in September

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 647,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American States Water by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE AWR opened at $88.87 on Thursday. American States Water has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $94.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

American States Water Company Profile

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.