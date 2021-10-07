American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.29.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE AMT opened at $267.96 on Thursday. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,043 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $300,367,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

