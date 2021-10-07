American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of American Tower worth $133,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $268.48. 15,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Truist boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,043. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

