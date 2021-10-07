American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Tower by 24.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $139,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,043. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $268.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.