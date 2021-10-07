American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $175.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

