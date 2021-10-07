Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.16% of Ameris Bancorp worth $147,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 264,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,911,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

