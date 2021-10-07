AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

