Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Acquires $1,320,004.98 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.98. 2,161,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,347. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $52,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

