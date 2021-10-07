Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $46,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.64 and a 1 year high of $178.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.