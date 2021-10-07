Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,443,000 after buying an additional 160,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

