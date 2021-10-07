Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.46. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.57. 1,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.