Analysts Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

HOLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $165,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $176,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 710,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,169. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.97. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

