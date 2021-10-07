Analysts Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 2,533,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

