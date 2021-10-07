Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.11. Insulet reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Insulet by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $291.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -633.98 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 12 month low of $214.93 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.04.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

