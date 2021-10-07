Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,229. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

