Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Rite Aid posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,286. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $748.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 793,118 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 694.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

