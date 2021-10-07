Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,274,000 after acquiring an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $786.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

