Analysts Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.