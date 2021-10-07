Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report sales of $651.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $807.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million.
Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
