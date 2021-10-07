Analysts Expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 1,957,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.94. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

