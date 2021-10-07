Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

FITB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.