Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO remained flat at $$2.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,652. The company has a market cap of $297.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.