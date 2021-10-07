Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Intel also posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

INTC opened at $53.98 on Thursday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 44,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.2% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 23,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.6% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

