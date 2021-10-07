Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

SBH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. 1,084,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,178. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

