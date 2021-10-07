Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce $64.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.10 million. ZIX reported sales of $54.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $253.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. ZIX has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $415.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

