Analysts Issue Forecasts for Poshmark, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Poshmark in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

POSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59.

In related news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,134 shares of company stock worth $17,948,183 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after buying an additional 377,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after buying an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth $52,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

